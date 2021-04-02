Louis Vander Vlucht, age 81, born November 29, 1939, gained his wings on March 21, 2021.
He left his wife of 58 year, Norma Vander Vlucht, Daughter Kim (Steve) Winston; son Terry (Karen) Vander Vlucht; four grandchildren, Chelsea Zemelka, Madison Vander Vlucht, Meagan Huddleston, Tiffany Winston; one great-granddaughter Anabella Winston Bowling; his brother Lee (Loretta) Vander Vlucht from Falmouth, MI; and many inlaws, nieves and nephews.
He took great pride in the many accomplishments of each one of his family members.
Louis was born in Grand Rapids, MI. After high school, he joined the Army where he proudly served for over 20 years. He enjoyed many things including spending time with his family and watching sports. Outside of his family, his passion was bowling, he participated, coached and supported many for well over 50 years. He was quick to make friends and thoroughly enjoyed talking with everyone he met.
A memorial service will be held on April 10 at 1 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Chapel: 6830 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria AZ 85381.
