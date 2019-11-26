CADILLAC — Louise L. Packer, of Cadillac and formerly of Detroit, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at home with family be her side. She was 82.

She was born Lula Louise White on January 31, 1937 in Detroit to Robert and Lily (Murray) White. She grew up and attended school in Detroit and became a graduate of Cass Tech High School.  Louise made her living with General Motors, starting at the Clark Street Plant before working her way through the company and to other locations eventually retiring out of the Hamtramck Plant in 1981. In 1984, Louise, had a follow up trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she married Wayne "Mike" Packer. Louise enjoyed spending time crocheting working with ceramics, or being in the kitchen preparing the next meal or entertaining. She will be deeply missed.

Louise is survived by her husband, Wayne "Mike" Packer of Cadillac; two stepsons; five step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, James "Jim" Powell; and her siblings.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.hitesman-holdship.com.

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. 

