Loy Ardis VanderVeen age 79 of Cadillac passed away on May 20, 2023 at Munson Healthcare-Cadillac Hospital. Loy was born on July 7, 1943 in McBain to Will and Esther (Walker) VanderVeen.

Loy was a member of the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas where he had served as a deacon and had taught Sunday School. He was also a teacher on family night. He enjoyed going to the sports events at the school and he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He had been an apartment complex manager for many years and had served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

He is survived by his sister; Donna Porter of Cadillac and a brother-in-law, Richard Spencer of Drummond Island. There are also many nieces, nephews and cousins also surviving.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Vera (Duane) Miller, Ila Spencer, and Paul VanderVeen and a great nephew, Dean Chandler.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1:00 P.M. at the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas with Reverend Kevin Schutt officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 A.M. to the time of service at the church. Burial will be in the Lucas Cemetery. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com

