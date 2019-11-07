CADILLAC — LuAnn Bixby, of Cadillac and formerly of the Lansing area, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her home in Cadillac with family by her side. She was 64.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Interment will take place at a later date at Union Plains Cemetery in Byron, Michigan.
A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition of the Cadillac News. The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.