CADILLAC — LuAnn Bixby, of Cadillac and formerly of the Lansing area, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her home in Cadillac with family by her side. She was 64.
LuAnn was born on February 13, 1955 in Lansing, Michigan, to Arthur C. and Barbara E. (McDaniel) Giffen. She was a graduate of Waverly High School class of 1973. LuAnn went to work at a real estate office three weeks prior to graduation, she later obtained her real estate license in 1974. After, she worked for a mortgage company for five years, followed by 27 years as a Senior Escrow Officer for two different title companies in Lansing. On November 13, 1982 she entered into marriage with Douglas E. Bixby, the couple spent 25 years together until his time of passing on November 7, 2007.
LuAnn loved her family and friends, cats, and God. She enjoyed studying history and science and was always eager to learn something new. In her spare time she liked to cook, garden, travel and spend time outdoors snowmobiling and four-wheeling. She always felt very blessed and she knew how to appreciate her blessings. LuAnn enjoyed giving that "extra effort"; she lived by the saying "Life is Good!"
Lu Ann is survived by her sister, Linda Doederlein; niece, Amy Dykema; two nephews, Scott Doederlein and Arthur Giffen; five great-nieces, Emma Doederlein, Ally Doederlein, Katie Dykema, Lindsey Dykema and Gracie Giffen; three great-nephews, Drew Dykema, Tylor Giffen and Dylan Giffen.
She was preceded in death by husband, Douglas E. Bixby; and father, Arthur Chester Giffen.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Interment will take place at a later date at Union Plains Cemetery in Byron, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts. Condolences and memories may be shared online www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
