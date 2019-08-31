HOMOSASSA, Fla. — Lucie Charlene Pohl of Homosassa, Florida, passed away peacefully August 18, 2019 at Oakhill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida, at age 54.
Lucie was predeceased by father, Louis Charles Davis, and husband, Kevin Lee Pohl.
Lucie is lovingly remembered by her three children: Amanda Hayward (granddaughter Sapphire Palmer) of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Heather White (grandson Olin Ghent and granddaughter Ellie Ghent) of Farwell, Michigan, Zackery Pohl of Homosassa, Florida; mother, Charlotte Davis of Cadillac, Michigan; sisters, Pamela Beal (Jeff), Luanne Shirkey (Jim), Deborah Kulmacz ( Douglas); brothers, William Davis and Louis Davis; along with many other beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lucie was born in Winter Park, Florida, on March 8, 1965. Lucie was the first of many to graduate from Cooley High School in Cadillac, Michigan. Lucie worked at Camp Grayling and as a caregiver at the Mount Pleasant Psychiatric Center. She enjoyed making others laugh, caring for others, dancing, music, going to the beach and spending time with family.
An intimate memorial will take place in Clearwater, Florida, with family.
