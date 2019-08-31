Lucie Charlene Pohl

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — Lucie Charlene Pohl of Homosassa, Florida, passed away peacefully August 18, 2019 at Oakhill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida, at age 54.

Lucie was predeceased by father, Louis Charles Davis, and husband, Kevin Lee Pohl.

Lucie is lovingly remembered by her three children: Amanda Hayward (granddaughter Sapphire Palmer) of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Heather White (grandson Olin Ghent and granddaughter Ellie Ghent) of Farwell, Michigan, Zackery Pohl of Homosassa, Florida; mother, Charlotte Davis of Cadillac, Michigan; sisters, Pamela Beal (Jeff), Luanne Shirkey (Jim), Deborah Kulmacz ( Douglas); brothers, William Davis and Louis Davis; along with many other beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Lucie was born in Winter Park, Florida, on March 8, 1965. Lucie was the first of many to graduate from Cooley High School in Cadillac, Michigan. Lucie worked at Camp Grayling and as a caregiver at the Mount Pleasant Psychiatric Center. She enjoyed making others laugh, caring for others, dancing, music, going to the beach and spending time with family.

An intimate memorial will take place in Clearwater, Florida, with family.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.