Lucy Mae Hoekwater

MCBAIN — Lucy Mae Hoekwater, age 101 of McBain, passed away at Autumnwood of McBain, on Friday, November 29, 2019. Lucy was born on May 8, 1918 in Riverside Township to William and Bessie (Meekhof) Lipp.

She married her husband Arthur Hoekwater on November 27, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio. Arthur preceded her in death on March 24, 1986.

Lucy was a fantastic cook and loved gardening. Being the cook that she was; Lucy was the annual cook for the Hughston Cow Camp. She enjoyed playing cards and belonged to a Euchre club for 30 years, she also enjoyed country music, and hymns. Lucy was a part of the Women’s club, a volunteer for the Cancer Society for 15 years, aided the Hoop Organization of Missaukee County, and volunteered for Blood Drives, for 30 years. Lucy belonged to the McBain Presbyterian Church from 1942 until it closed in 2012, and was a Sunday school teacher, elder, and part of the Women’s Association. Most of all Lucy enjoyed her family, she would always be with them whenever she could.

Lucy leaves behind her sons; Gerald (Karlene) Hoekwater of Lake City, Arnold (Deb Booms) Hoekwater of Cadillac, Dale Hoekwater of McBain, grandchildren; Phil (Wendy) Hoekwater, Michelle (Scott) Bruce, great grandchildren; Joshua (fiancée Tori White) Hoekwater, Christian Hoekwater, and Madison Bruce, and several nieces and nephews.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Henry (Frieda) Lipp, Grace (Sheldon) Redlinger, Charles (Beatrice) Lipp, Bill (Ollie) Lipp.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home at 1 p.m., with Father Pete Clapp officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made out to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church of Cadillac, Hoop of Missaukee County, Lake City, or Lake City Senior Center. A luncheon will follow after the service. Burial will take place at Mount View Cemetery in McBain. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

