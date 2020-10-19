Luige William Manganello, age 91 of Lake City, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home.
Luige was born March 19, 1929 in Hulbert, Michigan to Alfonso and Gladys Manganello.
He married the former Mary Story.
Luige was a veteran of the US Army serving during World War II.
He could be found, even at the age of 85, cutting several cords of wood. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and traveling. He passed the time indoors by working jigsaw puzzles and playing cards with the family.
Luige is survived by his wife Mary and children: Rosemary (Vincent) Griffin of Springfield, Missouri, Lou (Nancy) Manganello of Cheyene, Wyoming, David (Annette Manganello of North Fort Myers, Florida and Tony (Teresa) Manganello of Lake City. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
Luige was preceded in death by his siblings: Alfonso, Ann, Betty, Violet, Marie, Delmonto and Elizabeth and a grandson Zachary Peery.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. A time of visitation will begin at 10:00 until service time. Due to the pandemic, please adhere to the guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing.
Burial will take place at a later date in the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Munson Hospice or the Trinity Lutheran Church in Manton.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
