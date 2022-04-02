Luona "Loni" Kay Miller, age 68 of McBain, passed away Friday, March 25,2022 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was born on April 30,1953 to Clyde and Dolly (Pincombe) Tennant in Onaway, Michigan. On August 18,1993 she married Paul Miller in Cadillac and he preceded her in death on December 26, 2011.

She enjoyed gardening, her flower garden, and working in her fishpond. She had a deep love for her English bulldogs, and an even greater love for her grandkids and family. She always used humor to help get herself through life.

She is survived by her children; Leah (Bryan) Barkoff of Pickney, Christopher (Linda) Tennant of Castle Hayne, NC. Grandchildren; Kayla Barkoff, and Rocco Barkoff of Pickney, siblings; Jeannie (Mike) McCreery of Ortonville, Gary (Sally) Tennant of Rudyard, Harvey (Noreen) Tennant of Hulbert, Bill Tennant of Hulbert, and Becky Tennant of St. Edna's Bay, AK.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son; Corey Parker, brother; Alfred Tennant.

Funeral services will be held on at 11 AM on Saturday, April 2 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Pastor Steve Boven officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Funeral Home and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Burial will take place in the Richland Township Cemetery. A luncheon will be held after the internment. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

