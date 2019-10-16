LAKE CITY — LuRena M. Sipes, age 92, formerly of Stittsville, passed away October 15, 2019 at the Maple Ridge Living Center in Lake City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Moorestown Stittsville United Methodist Church with Pastor Hyun Jun Cho officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City and also at the church beginning at 10 a.m. prior to service time. Burial will take place in the Stittsville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Moorestown Stittsville United Methodist Church.
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
