Lyle A. Greene, age 91 of Ashton, MI, passed away May 27th, 2023.
He was born in Elmer Twps., MI to Ken and Katrina Green and was a proud Marine and Veteran of the Korean War. He married Eva June Trisch on Dec 31st. 1952. Lyle was a machinist for 44 years before retiring in 1996. He moved to Ashton in northern Michigan in 1998 after reuniting with an old friend, Mary Pease. They shared a life together for the next 25 years.
Lyle is survived by children Jessica (Beecher) Dheel, of Elkton, MI, John Greene of Bronson, MI, Allen (Diane) Greene of Brown City, MI, and Winter (Kevin) Proctor of Cadillac MI; his grandchildren, Jennifer Proctor, Kevin Proctor, Corie Misko, Sarah Hardy, Kayla Gaffney, BJ Dheel, John Greene, Kristen Greene, Josh Greene, and David Greene; and 23 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eva; son Lyle A. Greene Jr.; great grandson Eli Misko; along with his eight brothers and sisters.
The family would like to thank Reed City Fields Assisted living for their attentive care of Lyle and whose staff went above and beyond their duty to ensure Lyle's final weeks and days were as peaceful and comfortable as possible.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
