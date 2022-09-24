Lyle Alvin Marvin
Memoriams

Lyle Alvin Marvin, 69, passed away on September 21, 2022, at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Cadillac, Michigan on December 13, 1952 to Alvin and Bessie Marvin. He moved to Florida in 1988.

Lyle loved playing music and played in several bands while in the Cadillac area. He started his musical career while still in high school with the band DK and the Dwarfs. Later bands included The Morey Store Band and Airborne.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Claritza; and children: Jennifer Wisneski, Lindsey (David) Gordon, Jayme Marvin and Brayan Martinez; along with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Sharon (Skip) Fulk and Nanette Marvin, and brother-in-law Greg Logsdon.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Gloria Logsdon.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.

