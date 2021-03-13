Lyle Matteson, Lifelong resident of the Manton area, passed away at home with family by his side on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was 79.
He was born Raymond Lyle Matteson on December 16, 1941, in Greenwood Township to parents Lute and Hazel (Wood) Mattison. Lyle attended Greenwood County School and became a graduate of Manton Consolidated High School. On December 23, 1961 he entered into marriage with the former Lois Sparks, and celebrated over 59 years together.
Lyle worked at Wedin Corporation in Cadillac before owning Matteson Manufacturing with his wife, and was president and co-owners of the Big Foot Company also in Cadillac. He was a past member of the Manufacturing Association of Cadillac, the Manton Rotary Club, former trustee to the Manton School Board, past president for the Manton School Board of Education and member of Silver Creek Grange. Currently, Lyle served on various committees for the Manton United Methodist Church, the Buckley Old Engine Show, and the Emerald Vale Golf Course. Lyle helped to establish the Colfax-Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department and was a past firefighter and fire chief.
Lyle was instrumental in designing, building, transporting and coordinating the installation of the current steeple at the Manton United Methodist Church, where he has attended for over 45 years. He enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting, golfing, fishing, cutting wood and making maple syrup at his hunting shack on his homestead property. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Lyle is survived by his loving wife, Lois Matteson of Manton; his two daughters, Deb (Tate) Beltz, Sue (Brian) Mittler, and his Finnish daughter, Piki Immonen; son-in-law, Ken (Donna) Soli; grandchildren, Steve (Jessica) Beltz, Brandon (Carolyn) Beltz, Kyle (Brianna) Soli, Heather Soli, Joy Soli; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; as well as several other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Leo and Leonard; and one sister, Enola.
Visitation with the family will be held today, Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm, at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Manton United Methodist Church, at 2:00 pm, with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Jeffrey A. Swainston. Due to the current pandemic those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and remain socially distant for the health and well being of others. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or the Manton United Methodist Church Endowment Fund.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.