Lyle Gilmore Sweet, 83, of Cadillac, Michigan, passed away November 30, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
He was born February 5, 1938, in Burr Oak, Michigan, son of the late Clarence and Minnie (Weaver) Sweet. He was one of nine siblings. On June 14, 1958, he married his childhood sweetheart, Elizabeth (Betty) Lawrence, who survives. He was proud to serve in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in April 1962.
Lyle was a jack of all trades; an entrepreneur, mechanic, pilot, electrician, outdoors man and, most of all, a musician. After watching his Uncle Dude play, he picked up a guitar, at the young age of four and not even big enough to hold it, laid it across his lap and began to strum. He did this every day and amazingly taught himself, by ear, to play that guitar. This action led to an exciting life filled with opportunities and good times. A lead in several bands, he played alongside Dell Shannon, performed with the Beverly Hillbillies and offered lead spots with Skeeter Davis and Lynn Anderson. However, he ultimately turned them down because of what he loved most of all...his family.
From his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren to his nieces and nephews, they all knew how much he loved them. He could always be relied on to show up in a time of need. He was at every game or concert, he could fix anything and everyone could always look forward to his prankster sense of humor and fun-filled stories from his past, especially around the campfire.
He made his mark in all corners of the state, from Battle Creek to Alpena, to Port Huron and ending here in Cadillac. His friends and family will deeply miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter, Susan Michelle Sweet; brothers, Windell Gilmore, Clarence Sweet, Jr., Jerry Sweet; sisters, Audrey Kline, Charlene Ferrari, Helen Mooi and Leola Arney. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Charles (Deb) Sweet of Palatka, FL.; daughters: Patricia (Donald) Justa, Karen Drake, both of Cadillac and Leigh (James) Gifford of Fife Lake, MI; grandchildren: Jennifer (John) Serafano, Skylar Gifford, Meghan Gifford and Kyle Justa; great-grandchildren: Parker Jones, Dominic Serafano, Isabella Serafano and Eva Gifford; sister, Willma Williams; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion, Fife Lake, MI, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions can be sent to the family.
