CADILLAC — Lyndon E. Greeley of Cadillac passed away early Thursday morning, February 27, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 77.
Lyndon was born on February 27, 1943 in Lucas, Michigan to Lyndon E. & Phyllis J. (Sluiter) Greeley and they preceded him in death.
He lived all of his life in the Cadillac area and graduated from Cedar Lake Academy in Edmore, Michigan. He went on to college for a short time. His working career started at Northwood Heat Treat in Cadillac and he also worked at 4 D Tool in Mesick, before owning and operating Action Tool, Inc. in Cadillac since 1983.
Lyndon was a proud member of the NRA and in his younger years enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a love for drag racing and was still racing last year. He always enjoyed working on cars, especially when he got to work on them with Bob DuVall. Lyndon had his pilot’s license and even flew his own plane. More than anything he loved his children.
He is survived by his children, Sharon (Stacy) Slagle and Lyndon E. “Sonny‘ Greeley all of Cadillac; grandchildren, Krystalle Slagle (Jermey Dorries) and Stacy Slagle, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Jermey Slagle; a brother, Horace “Keith‘ Greeley of Cadillac; and many other uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joel Greeley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Bart Gupker officiating. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or to the Kidney Foundation. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
