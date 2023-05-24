Lyndon Earl "Sonny" Greeley, III of Cadillac passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 51. Sonny was born on February 10, 1972 in Orlando, Florida to Lyndon E. & Carolyn R. (Jewett) Greeley.

After going to school and college Sonny came back to be a Tool & Die maker working with his father at Action Tool & Die in Cadillac for over 30 years. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. Sonny was a Gamer, as well as a great mechanic and was an avid Drag Racer and enjoyed working on the race cars with his father.

Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Greeley of Cadillac; his sister, Sharon (Stacy) Slagle of Cadillac; his niece & nephew: Krystalle Slagle (Jeremy Dorries) and Stacy Slagle, Jr.; grand niece & nephews: Kayleigh and Jeremy Slagle; and many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends. Sonny was preceded in death by his father, Lyndon Greeley in 2020.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, May 26, 2023 at Maple Hill Cemetery with Mr. Wayne Sluiter officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

