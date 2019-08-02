CADILLAC — Lynn A. Nelson of Cadillac slipped the bonds of Earth and entered the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Friday evening, July 19, 2019 at her home. She was 71.
Lynn was born on February 27, 1948 in Flint, Michigan, to Douglas R. and Marion G. (Brooks) Shaw and they preceded her in death.
Lynn moved to Cadillac when she was in the third grade and graduated from Cadillac High School in 1967 and went on to attend Ferris State University for a short time. She then went to Lansing to train as a Key Punch Operator. On September 6, 1969 in Cadillac she married John A. Nelson and they moved to Chicago where Lynn worked at the Cory Corporation. In December of 1972 they moved back to Cadillac.
Lynn had worked at K-Mart in Cadillac for 7-8 years, also working at Nelson Photography Studio with her husband for many years. She was a member of the First Covenant Church in Cadillac for many years where she sang in the choir and served as the office manager there for 16 years.
Lynn was an Associate Member of the Professional Photographers Association of Michigan and received the Member Service Award for her work at conventions and trade shows. She was also a member of the Cadillac Area Scandinavian Society.
What Lynn loved best was her God and her family. She enjoyed praise music, going to Gaither Home Coming concerts and even had the opportunity to meet Bill and Gloria Gaither at a concert. She could also be found reading her Bible and inspirational books, working on needlepoint projects and traveling. She loved her grandchildren and was an awesome caregiver to her parents and her in-laws. She will be remembered for having a servant's heart.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, John A. Nelson of Cadillac; daughter, Amy (Joe) Kitchen of Columbia, South Carolina; four grandchildren: Emaleigh, Matthew and Joshua Kitchen and Kyra Zeitz; her son-in-law, Sean Zeitz of Cadillac; three brothers: Steve (Sandy) Shaw of Minnesota, David (Laniee) Shaw of Missouri and Mike (Joanne) Shaw of Ohio; a brother-in-law, Richard (Geri Lee) Nelson of Georgia; and 11 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lynn was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Zeitz in 2014; her in-laws, Leonard and Ruth Nelson; and a nephew, Micah Shaw.
A memorial celebration of Lynn’s life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas with Pastor Kevin Schut officiating. Friends may meet the family from 2 p.m. until services at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rehoboth Reformed Church or to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge Peter M. Wege Guest House in Grand Rapids. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.