CADILLAC — Lynn A. Nelson of Cadillac slipped the bonds of earth and entered the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Friday evening, July 19, 2019.
A memorial celebration of Lynn’s life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas with Pastor Kevin Schut officiating. Friends may meet the family from 2 p.m. until services at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rehoboth Reformed Church or to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge Peter M. Wege Guest House in Grand Rapids. Arrangements were made by Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
