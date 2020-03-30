SUTTONS BAY — Lynn Bradley Long, 81, reached the end of a courageous battle against cancer on March 25, 2020 with his wife and children beside him.
Lynn was born Aug. 18, 1938 in Cadillac, the son of Eston “Sam‘ Odell Long and Ida (Kesl) Long. Lynn was raised in Hoxeyville, Michigan, on the family farm. After graduation, on his 18th birthday, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.
On May 8, 1965 in Chicago, he married his best friend, Donna L. (Perrella) Long, who survives. Shortly after they were married, they built a home in Suttons Bay where they spent nearly 40 years raising their family. During their time in Leelanau County he was active in local government.
Lynn began his career in banking and later moved into the building trade. He was a master carpenter, with learned skills ranging from fine furniture to timber framing. He had a hand in building and renovating a variety of projects both locally and abroad. Lynn was ahead of his time with his love to “repurpose‘ and he took great pride in utilizing his pole barn “stash.‘
In recent years, he took great joy in providing fruits and vegetables to all his friends and neighbors who gathered in Florida for the winter. Because of this, packing included minimal belongings for he and Donna but included many crates of potatoes, heads of cabbage, carrots from his garden, jellies, apples and other items which he would personally deliver shortly after his arrival. He was happiest with a chainsaw in his hand, riding around on his tractor, or working in his garden.
He was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church and raised his family honoring and living the traditions of his faith. Lynn’s life goal was to provide for his family and ensure that their lives were full of opportunities that he never had. His greatest accomplishment was raising exceptional children and being a proud Buppa to his six grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Lynn lived to serve, and he blessed the lives of everyone he met with his generosity, hard work, friendships, and service to his local communities.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his Munson Home Hospice nurse Ellie for her love and support throughout his battle. They formed a special bond and we will forever be grateful for her amazing care during his long illness.
Lynn will be greatly missed by his wife of 55 years, Donna; his children, Michael and Stephanie Long, Jeannine and Jeff VanderWall, and Michele and Craig Elhart; his six grandchildren, Katharine and Jacob Long, Lauren and Drew VanderWall, Spencer and Sophia Elhart; his siblings, Sharon and Bob Verlinde, Bob and Donna Long, Tom and Judy Long, Roger and Jessica Long; his close cousins, Ron and Barb Kesl, as well as many nieces, nephews, and his many close friends in Michigan, Florida, and Canada.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Bruce Long, Gloria (Jim) Hastings, and Gregory Long.
Graveside services in Restful Forest Cemetery of Norman Township, Manistee, have been held which were presided over by Father Ciprian Streza.
The Long family will invite everyone to a celebration of Lynn’s life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Munson Home Hospice, 1105 Sixth Street, Traverse City, MI 49684.
Please share condolences with Lynn’s family at www.martinson.info.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.