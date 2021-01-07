Lynn Douglas Nelson passed away on January 2, 2021. He was 79 years old.
Lynn was born in Cadillac, Michigan on March 9, 1941, raised in LeRoy, Michigan, and graduated from Leroy High School in 1959. He worked from 1959 to 1965 at D.J. McQuestion & Sons Road Construction. From 1965 to 1996 he owned and operated Nelson Electric in LeRoy Michigan. After he retired, he worked the summers of 1996 to 2008 at Terra Verde Golf Course in Nunica, Michigan. Then he truly retired and lived full time in Frostproof, Florida.
He was a lifetime member of the Masons Luther Lodge #370 and also the Saladin Shriners.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Ann Nelson; his sister Linda (David) Edstrom; five children Russ (Tammy) Nelson, Sandy (Jeff) Sayers, Suzy (Jeff) Raven, Rebecca Monroe and David Nelson (friend Lea); and 2 step sons Todd (Amy) Crawford and Tony (Kristie) Crawford.
He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Doyle and Thelma Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, donations could go to the Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
