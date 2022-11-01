Lynn Edward Wright, of Cadillac, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 85.

Lynn was born on June 21, 1937 to Edward and Vera (Swanson) Wright in Auburn Heights, Michigan. He was a graduate of Avondale High School - Auburn Heights Class of 1956 and then went on to attend at Alma College. On March 26, 1983 he entered into marriage with the former Kathleen Hilgendorf in Rockford, Michigan. Lynn owned and operated his own store, Grattan Grocery Store in the Belding area for over 25 years. After relocating to the Cadillac area, he then worked as a meat cutter for Walravens for several years until his time of retirement. He enjoyed putting a smile on people's face and his sense of humor made people around him laugh. Lynn was a member of the Rockford Masonic Lodge. He was also a faithful member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tustin. Above all, Lynn cherished the memories he made spending time with his family and friends.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Wright; two sons, Lee (Lisa) Wright and Timothy Wright; daughter, Susan (Jon) Kobe; step-son, William (Yamilet) Hilgendorf; step-daughters, JoLynn (Brian) Adamson and Dianne (Phillip) Neal; 13 grandchildren; two sisters, Verna Davis and Marie (Tom) Nulty; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death his parents, Edward and Vera Wright; and a brother-in-law, Harold Davis.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 108 Church Street, Tustin, MI 49688. A luncheon will follow the services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The American Heart Association or to The Parkinson's Foundation.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"