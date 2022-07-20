Lynn W. Krueger of Lake City passed away, Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 80.

Lynn was born June 11, 1942 in Menominee, Michigan to John Edward and Viola Elizabeth (McDonald) Krueger. He graduated from Melvindale High School and attended Oakland Community College.

Lynn went into banking and worked for NBD and from there he went on to own and operate his own business, American Plumbing Supply in Commerce Township for several years. He later went into wholesale plumbing and heating distribution; starting his own company, Reliant Sales, Inc. Lynn enjoyed being outdoors doing yard work. He was also an outdoor sportsman; big game hunting, fishing and golfing. He was a long time member of Multi- Lakes Conservation Club.

On February 10, 1962 in Melvindale, Michigan he married Beverly J. Lachowicz and she survives him along with their daughter, Christine Emmert of Cadillac; and grandson, Jacob Krueger of Gun Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Lynn W. "Krug" Krueger, Jr. in 2017; 1 brother & 2 sisters: Jack Krueger, Joan Kosberg and Loraine Whitacre.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 PM, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowksi officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Easterseals. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

