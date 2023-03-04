Long time Cadillac resident, M. Virginia Wicklund died peacefully at the age of 102 on February 27, 2023. The eldest child of John Albert and Elsie V. Wicklund, she was born November 24, 1920. She enjoyed reminiscing about her friendship with Catherine Mitchell, daughter of one of the founding Mitchell families, as a child.
Virginia was a graduate of Cadillac High School's class of 1938. She contributed to the war effort in WWII, working in Lansing, MI where she made lifelong friendships. She returned to the Cadillac area and was employed by Consumer's Power until her retirement. She enjoyed her work and her coworkers and took pride in the responsibilities entrusted to her.
She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church and served as a Sunday school teacher, sang in the church choir and was the chairperson of the stitchery committee, stepping down from that position only a few years ago.
Virginia was a compassionate and generous woman, always willing to help those in need. She and her sister helped several elderly neighbors over the years and rang the bells for the Salvation Army well into their 80's. She delivered the quilts the stitchery group made to local charities, as well as, knitting mittens to be given to the local schools. She was a welcoming presence to all who moved to the neighborhood in which she had been born and in which she spent her life. She and her sister tended to quietly and generously give both material goods and friendship to anyone they saw in need.
She loved to work in her yard and was especially proud of her magnolia tree, a gift from one of the brothers who "knew nothing about plants." With help from a neighbor, she nurtured that tree, and it still blooms each spring. She also loved dogs and had four legged family members, including some cats, up until about three years ago. Virginia also had a love of travel with adventures taking her to Sweden, New York City and Hawaii. She was very proud to have visited Sweden; she relished her family's Swedish heritage and honored traditions.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings: Harold A. Wicklund, Eva Wicklund and Dr. Howard Wicklund as well as her Uncle Harold Wicklund and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. She was also preceded in death by her dear friend and companion, Ernest Peterson. Survivors include her cousins and many dear friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Scott Torkko officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 am at the church until the time of services. Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com
