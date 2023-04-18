Mabel Janet Baumgardner, passed away on April 13, 2023 in Reed City, Michigan. She was born October 29, 1935 to Edgar and Mabel (Thomas) Voorhees in Irons, Michigan. She married Arthur J. Baumgardner and they raised their family downtown Hersey.
Mabel was lovingly known as "The Bread Lady". She loved: horses, dogs and birds and took great pleasure and pride in working, planting and weeding her flower beds. With always a great sense of humor, she was a very loving mother, to everyone in the Hersey area. Most knew, that "If it ain't Mabel's way, it's no way." She loved with an iron fist, and an open heart. She was employed at Evart Products (Ventra), for 30 years, where she retired as a press operator.
She is survived by: five sons, Daniel, Arthur, John (Tina), Bill (Carla), and Glenn Baumgardner, all of Reed City; siblings, Ethel (John) Sluiter of Newaygo and Brenda Roberts of Muskegon; step-mom, Audrey Fulljames of Muskegon; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Arthur in 1975; daughter, LauraLee Luce; grandson, Herbert Allen Luce; granddaughter, Tracey Ann Baumgardner, and siblings, Phyllis Vandervest, Art, Lee, and Richard Vorhees.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, April 20th, at 1:00 p.m., at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart, with visitation 2 hours prior, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pastor Trevor Guiles will be officiating. Mabel will be laid to rest, next to her husband, at Crapo Cemetery, Green Township, Paris, MI. Memorial contributions in Mabel's memory may be made to the family. Share online at www.coreyfuneralhome.com
