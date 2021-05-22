Marcia Gail Hoppe, of Cadillac passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at home. She was 71.
She was born on April 5, 1950, in Cadillac, Michigan to Thurman and Etta (Riplow) McDaniel. Marcia was married to Eugene "Gene" Hoppe February 23, 1974, in Manton.
Throughout her career, Marcia worked at Paulstra. In her spare time she enjoyed working in her garden and reading. She also loved to spend time with her sister and her neighbors.
Marcia is survived by her sister, Mary Etta McDaniel, her three brothers, Roger McDaniel, Jim McDaniel, and David McDaniel; step-daughter, Tina Bell, step-son, Eugene "Rob" Hoppe, Jr; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gene Hoppe, brothers, Larry McDaniel, Ronnie McDaniel, Jack McDaniel, and infant brother; and sister, Debra Fae McDaniel.
Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Manton.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
