Marcia Louise Furney of Mesick passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. She was 82.
Marcia was born April 26, 1939 in Jackson, Michigan to Ora W. and Margaret Aileen (Hogue) Stout.
She graduated high school and later managed Kroger Grocery Store before retiring. Marcia also was a driver for Wexford County Transit Authority and the Sweet Shop in Cadillac.
Marcia enjoyed horseback riding and gardening and was a collector of many things including unique rocks. She also enjoyed Jewelry TV and Westerns. Marcia also attended Minar Bible Church.
She is survived by her friends, Janice and Allen Harris of Mesick; cousins, Kathryn (Lyle) Page of Traverse City and Barbara (Robert) Coulter of Florida and many other friends.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.