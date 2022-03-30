Margaret Arnold, Miller, Bass, age 104, was called home peacefully by her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ at home with her daughter by her side in Cadillac, MI.
Margaret was born May 12, 1917 in Missaukee County to Homer and Daisy Pearl (Eubank) Arnold.
Margaret was first a homemaker and mother to three children, sons, Roger Miller and Bruce Miller and daughter Carol Miller.
She also was bookkeeper for Fremont, MI dairy and worked in a garment factory in Cadillac during the war. She had large fruit gardens on the family farm from which she sold her fruit to nearby towns to help with the family income. She worked beside her husband, Wilfred in growing and selling Christmas trees to Chicago buyers.
Margaret and Wilfred enjoyed a marriage of fifty one years. They enjoyed traveling, canoeing with friends and traveling around Michigan with square dancing groups. She enjoyed entertaining and providing large family reunions on the family farm.
Margaret's brothers were Harold Arnold, Russell Arnold and sister, Dorothy (Arnold) Reeder, She had many nieces and nephews who have been very attentive to her to this very day.
She was preceded in death by husband, Wilfred Miller, sons, Roger Miller of Hemet, CA, and Bruce Miller of Farmington Hill, MI, grandson, Jeffary Miller of Hemet, CA and second husband, Pastor, Emeritus Veder Bass.
Granddaughters, Kari and Kim of Camp Verde, AZ and granddaughter, Kelli Battig of Woodland Park, CO are adoring fans of their Grandma Bass.
Margaret is survived by daughter, Carol Miller-Murphey of Cadillac, and seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and six great, great grandchildren.
Margaret, as a young mother was active in the little country church of Morey and later in the Rollins Christian Fellowship Church in Manton, MI.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Jennings Community Church, 696 S. LaChance Road, Lake City, MI with Pastors Ron Sischo and Bart Glupler officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Burial will take place in the Bloomfield Township Cemetery.
Memorial tributes may be directed to the Rollins Christian Fellowship Church in Manton, MI
Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home website at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.