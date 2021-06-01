Margaret Clyde, 76, of Cave Creek, AZ and formerly of the Hoxeyville, Michigan area, passed away on May 18th, 2021.
She was born on November 14th, 1944 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Zillah Meeker where she was surrounded by family and friends who were her family as well. Margaret followed in her family's footsteps, and graduated from Ferris State College in Big Rapids as a pharmacist and spent her working life serving others. Margaret married Gary Clyde, on September 4th, 1965 and were blessed to share 55 years of marriage together. They relocated to Arizona in 1983, where she continued to work as a pharmacist and proudly served those individuals who served the United States, as a pharmacist in the VA Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. Margaret also enjoyed serving others as an active member of the Lions Club and other service related organizations. In retirement, Margaret and Gary shared time between Arizona and their cherished second home in Hoxeyville, Michigan.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Gary Clyde; sons, Dale Clyde (Janet) of Bay City, MI, Eric Clyde of Hoxeyville, MI and daughter, Carol Clyde-Gallagher (Aaron) of Nevada, MO; grandchildren, Derrek Clyde (Bay City, MI), Kennedy Clyde (Bay City, MI) and Devan Clyde (Phoenix, AZ). Margaret is also survived by sister-in-law Katherine Lampson (Donald) & daughter Rosie Winczewski (Steve) of Ludington as well as the cherished Andree families members of the Grand Rapids, MI area and Phoenix, AZ.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, June 2nd, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Hitesman Holdship Funeral Home, 620 N. Mitchell Street, Cadillac MI. Burial will follow visitation at the Banker Cemetery in Hoxeyville.
Memorials can be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind or Lions Tatiyee.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
