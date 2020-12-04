Margaret Ann Scott, resident of the Manistee Tribal Land and formerly of Marion, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. She was 72.
Margaret was born on March 27, 1948 to Raymond and Violet (Green) Zeeryp, Sr. in Highland Township, Michigan. She spent her life working as a homemaker for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she cherished dearly. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to karaoke and spending time with her friends laughing. Margaret was proud to be apart of the tribe.
Margaret is survived by her children, George (Shellie) Scott of Cadillac, David (Agnes) Scott of Tustin, Paul (Linda) Scott of Cadillac and Melinda Nolan of Manton; grandchildren, Brett, Megan, Timothy, Mollie, Andrew, Cody, Zackary, Kanisha, Devon, Malakhi and Anastasia; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Ronald Lee Bush of Athens, TX, Marcella Jean (Dan) Wing of Luther, OK, Margie Kay (Eugene) Harris of Lakeland, FL and Delores Mae (Raymond Blake) Jenkins of Marion; life-long friend, Leo Scott of Cadillac; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Violet Zeeryp; grandson, Daniel; four brothers, baby Albert Lyle Zeeryp, Randy Wayne Zeeryp, Roger Dale Zeeryp and Raymond Zeeryp Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Bush.
A private family committal will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Marion Food Pantry.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
