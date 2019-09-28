CADILLAC — Margaret Arlene “Peggy‘ Decker of Cadillac passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Samaritas Senior Living. She was 86.
Peggy was born November 10, 1932 in Cadillac to George and Rose (Smith) Umbarger and they preceded her in death. On May 17, 1952 in Cadillac she married Ernest R. Decker and he preceded her in death on November 8, 1983.
She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1950. Peggy retired from Consumers Power after 32 years. She volunteered at Mercy Hospital at the surgical desk for 10 years. Peggy was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac for many years. She was a skilled knitter and enjoyed reading and painting with watercolors. Peggy loved to travel and had taken trips to Ireland and England. She also enjoyed the time spent with her husband, family and friends at the Hoxeyville cabin.
Peggy is survived by her son, Kevin (Laurie) Decker of Cadillac; grandchildren: Eric (Dawn) Decker of Mount Pleasant and Erin (Randy) Harris of Cadillac; great-grandchildren: Mekhi, Miles, Max, Kenzie and Lehl.
Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
