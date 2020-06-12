MCBAIN — Margaret Ellen Crocker, age 82 of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her Harbor View apartment with her family by her side.
She was born on Oct. 25, 1937, in Spangler, Pennsylvania to Joseph Griggs Giles and Lana Irene Strait. She married David Arthur Crocker on Jan. 18, 1963 in Connecticut and he preceded her in death on May 11, 2004. She was a homemaker most of her life and had driven vans for East Conn giving special needs individuals rides. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, reading novels, watching game shows and playing cards.
Margaret is survived by her children, Victoria (Dennis) Marvin of Leroy, Tina Lyn Olbrias of Cadillac and Robert Crocker of Cadillac. There are six surviving grandchildren, Clinton MacKinnon, Carolyn (Rick) Badeau, Garrett MacKinnon, Stefani Olbrias, Samantha Olbrias, and Miranda Olbrias and two great-grandchildren, Emma Mae and Marilyn Badeau. Margaret also has surviving siblings, Mary McJunkin of Worland, Wyoming, Charles Giles Jr. of Tiffin, Ohio, and Shirley Giles of Pennsylvania. She leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews and a big extended family at the Harbor View Apartments.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Julia Giles, Gloria Giles, Floyd Giles, and Dorothy Bobak and one brother in law, Timothy McJunkin.
Private services will be held and burial will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Leroy. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or Munson Healthcare-Cadillac Cancer and Infusion Center. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
