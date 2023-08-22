Margaret E. Gray, age 84, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Lake City passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023 in Grand Rapids.
Margaret was born March 30, 1939 in LeRoy to Emanuel and Hilvie (Carlson) Nelson.
She was united in marriage to Samuel B. Gray on May 24, 1958 in LeRoy.
Margaret loved her garden and enjoyed sewing. She made many lovely quilts and was always caring for other people's needs.
Margaret was famous when it came to baking. Her delicious cookies and breads were available to family and friends. She loved her grandkids and was involved in painting houses with her husband, Sam and active in their real estate ventures. She was a member of the Merritt Butterfield United Methodist Church.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Sam, two sons, Steven (LuAnn) Gray of Coopersville and Gregory (Shelly) Gray of Marion and a daughter, Cathy (Jeff) Westphal of Kent City and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Harold and Ronald Nelson and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kenneth Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Merritt Butterfield United Methodist Church with Pastor J. Albert Barchue officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until time of services.
Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Merritt Butterfield United Methodist Church or a Charity of Choice.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
