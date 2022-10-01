Margaret Green (known as Peggy Bowen in her younger years) died in her home in Manton, MI around August 13, 2022 at age 58.

Margaret was in school for business and worked on the phones as a top sales associate for over six years. People often complimented her youthful tone. Margaret grew up in the Chicago area and loved to frequent the Chicago Botanic Gardens where she would sometimes meditate off the path amongst the foliage. She studied at the temple of Kriya Yoga, and she loved to write. A pen and paper could home an endless flow of thought, and she often took advantage of it.

Despite being a single mother with a disability, she worked tirelessly to send her daughter to Interlochen Arts Academy. Margaret was known to push through seemingly impossible things, whether it be moving a heavy piece of furniture by herself, starting a large garden with little experience, or sending her daughter to her dream school. She just made things happen.

Being a mother was a core part of Margaret's identity. She loved children, once worked in a school, and at one point was making dozens of muffins every morning for the neighborhood kids to share a big breakfast. She would often tell guests after they coyly denied seconds at a meal that "you're not allowed to go hungry in this house." When she wasn't cooking for friends and neighbors, she was gifting them fresh produce from her garden. She'd even share a favorite snack, raw figs.

In addition to being a mother, writer, gardener, and spiritual seeker, she was a goofball. One morning while her daughter was still in middle school, there was a note stating a new house rule: you must speak like a pirate for the day. She loved to laugh, and when she did, it was with her whole being. Her laugh would carry so well you could pick it out in a crowd which was particularly useful when separated.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Summer Green; and sister, Patti Hess.

There will be a virtual service on Oct 15th, 2022 at 6:00 pm Eastern Time via zoom. All are welcome to join and share their favorite memories of Margaret. The meeting ID is 497 664 5118 and the passcode is Margaret. Additionally, a bonsai fig has been tributed to her in the Chicago Botanic Gardens for the 2022 season.

Cadillac News

