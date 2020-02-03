MCBAIN — Margaret Jacqueline Knott Sweet, age 89 of McBain, passed away at Spectrum Health-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids on January 31, 2020. Margaret was born in Detroit on May 11, 1930, daughter of Andrew and Pearl L. (Selby) Knott. She grew up in the Detroit area and graduated from Cass Technological High School. She focused on Art and Design. She then attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, North Carolina to further her studies in art. While there she met James D. Sweet, a Bible student and Preacher Boy. They were married on June 22, 1951 in Detroit and joyfully celebrated their marriage for over 62 years. Pastor Jim passed away on Oct. 18, 2013.
She is survived by her six children, Tim (Karen). Tom (Gail), John (Diana), Mary (Mike), Paul (Danielle), and Priscilla and 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
During her more than 62 years of ministry she stood by her husband’s side faithfully as a pastor’s wife in 10 Michigan churches. Together they served as Jim preached in the many churches throughout Michigan and Ohio. He served as the director of Forest Haven Bible Camp and ministered on a mission trip to the Philippines. In Margaret’s earlier years she was a substitute school teacher in Whittemore Prescott and the North Central Christian Academy. Margaret led in several prayer groups and counseled young people.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, siblings, Donna (Ed) and Dorothy (John).
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5., at 2 p.m. at the McBain Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the McBain Baptist Church Missionary Fund, the Timothy Fund or the Museum and Gallery at Bob Jones University.
