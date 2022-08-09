Margaret Kortman, age 96, of McBain passed away on August 7, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Margaret was born on December 9, 1925 in Clam Union Township, Missaukee County to Charles and Jennie (Comdure) Boven. She married Harvey Kortman on December 13, 1946 at the Lucas Christian Reformed Church and he preceded her in death on September 26, 1984.
Margaret had been a farmer's wife and had helped on the farm all the years they owned it. She was a member of the Lucas Christian Reformed Church where she was member of the Study Club, Mission's Club, Ladie's Aid, and the Sewing Club. Margaret was a member of the Cadillac area Women's Legion Auxillary and the American Legion Auxillary 0094. She farmed hand in hand with her husband Harvey, she drove tractor, hauled hay, and milked cows. She enjoyed gardening, canning, bowling, and getting together with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Kortman, Carolyn (Rich) Eling, Rich Kortman, and Joel Kortman all of McBain, five grandchildren, Dave (Michelle) Eling of McBain, Duane (Amy) Eling of McBain, Wendy (Steve) Grant of Cadillac, Andy (Amy) Kortman of McBain, and Cody Kortman of McBain, great grandchildren, Whitney Eling, Zachary Eling, Allison Eling, Avril Kortman, Brett Eling, Max Eling, Payton Grant and Dillon Grant, siblings, Merk (Nancy) Boven of Rockford and Sue VanDrie of McBain. Margaret's surviving in-laws are, JoAnn Koetje of Grandville, Julia Koster of Dutton, Nella Kortman of Hudsonville, and Audrey Kortman of Hudsonville.
She was prededed in death by a brother, Alvin "Pork" Boven, sister, Fenna (Harry) DeHaan, in-laws, John VanDrie, Ada (June) Overman, Jim Koetje, Robert Koster, Gerald Kortman, Kenneth Kortman and Jeanette (Gerald) King, aunt, Genevieve (Harm) Dodde and uncle, Alfred Comdure.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the Lucas Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Todd Kuperus officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Burial will take place in the Lucas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Michigan Christian School Building Fund. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
