Margaret L. (Larcom) Klingbeil Harrietta - Margaret Louise Klingbeil of Harrietta passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Cherry Hill Haven Assisted Living in Traverse City. She was 92.
Margaret was born May 17, 1928 in Flint to Cecil and Ellen (Graham) Larcom and they preceded her in death. On February 25, 1961 in Boon she married Arnold E. Klingbeil and he preceded her in death on November 29, 1979.
She loved her community and the history of Harrietta. Margaret was the first Harrietta Blueberry Queen and started the Harrietta School reunions in the 1970's. She served as the Harrietta area funeral lunch coordinator for many years at the Harrietta Hall. Margaret loved to knit and was generous with gifting the dishcloths she made.
Margaret is survived by her children, Michael (Pat) Klingbeil of Roseville, Michigan and Ann Banks of Traverse City; grandchildren: Angie Carlton, Nathan Banks, Grace Banks (Xerxes Sanii); great-grandchildren, Amber (Justin) Parker, Dillon Carlton (Corrinne Overaitis)
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until services. Burial will take place at Sixteen Cemetery in Harreitta. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrietta Historical Museum or to the Harrietta Blueberry Festival. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
