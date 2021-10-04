Margaret Louise Peters of Cadillac passed away early Friday morning, October 1, 2021 at her home. She was 80. Margaret was born on April 12, 1941 in Flint, Michigan to Lawrence and Margaret (Smith) Bourcier.
Margaret graduated from Lakewood High School and later graduated from University of Michigan Flint where she earned her teaching degree. While she was teaching Margaret went on to earn her Master's degree from Michigan State University. She first taught in North Long Beach, California while her husband was in the Coast Guard. They later moved back to Michigan where she taught for Flushing Public Schools at Seymour Elementary for 29 years.
She enjoyed craft and art projects and bowling. Margaret was an avid golfer and also enjoyed traveling and trips to the casino.
On July 13, 1968 in Flint, Michigan she married Gary A. Peters and he survives her along with their children: Scott (Toni) Peters of Fort Myers, Florida and Chad (Cyndie) Peters of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Chase, Caden, Chloe, Cale; brothers: Mike (Marilyn) Bourcier, David (Grace) Bourcier all of Otisville, Steve Bourcier of Vasser.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Larry Bourcier.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter or St. Jude Children's Hospital. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
