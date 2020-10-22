Margaret Louise Ex passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Boulder Creek Assisted Living in Rockford. She was 92.
Margaret was born November 27, 1927 in Mesick, Michigan to Henry and Mary (Arquilla) Lipke and they preceded her in death. On September 7, 1946 in Mesick she married Earl Francis "Bud" Ex and he preceded her in death on August 29, 1990.
Margaret grew up in the Mesick area and graduated from Mesick Schools. She enjoyed reading and sewing; she was an accomplished quilter and gifted many with her beautiful creations. Margaret was also a gardener. Margaret and Bud had a bountiful vegetable garden together. After her husband passed Margaret's gardening was more focused on flowers and incorporating rock designs.
She is survived by her children: Tom Ex of Hancock, Michigan, Mary Hokenson of Post Falls, Idaho, Gina (Bill) Bonjernoor of Rockford; grandchildren: Seth (Linds), Samantha (Jake), Martha (Larry), Matt, Perry (Krystle); great-grandchildren: Gabby, Lulu; a brother, Bob Lipke of Avon Park, Florida; sisters-in-law: Ellen Gardner of Mesick, Elizabeth Poel of Front Royal, VA, Jan Ex of Standish; several nieces and nephews and special friend, Mary Eck.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Randy Ex in 1952 and a brother, George Lipke.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Boulder Creek Assisted Living.
The mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 AM Monday, October 26, 2020 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Reverend Father Michael Janowski officiating. Friends may meet the family prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
