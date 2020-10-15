Margaret Matthews

Margaret (Maggie) Matthews of Cadillac passed away at the age of 47 on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Munson hospital in Traverse City with her husband and mother at her side.
She was born Margaret Jean Main on March 10, 1973 in Cadillac, MI to William Main and Jean Themm (Bush).
Growing up she attended Cadillac Area Public Schools and later received her GED and Certification for CNC Machinist. She began to apply her CNC Machinist work at Borg Warner in Cadillac and eventually moved to Georgia where she continued her CNC work at Nordson.
She moved her family back to her hometown about a year ago to be closer to her family. Due to health issues, she was unable to continue her CNC work. Her most recent work was caring for her mother, three nephews and a niece whom she had taken in. She dedicated her time to take care of them all. She had a heart of gold and always went out of her way to help as many as she could. She loved to cook, bake and share. She had created Maggie's Creations online for anyone that wanted to order some of her goodies. Her biggest loves were her family. She would do anything for them. She will be greatly missed by all who came to know her.
Maggie is survived by her husband, Thomas Anderson Matthews Jr; children, Zachary, Breanna, and Issac; siblings, Dawn (Dan) Main, Alice (Timothy) Cook, Bill (Shelly) Main and George Themm. Also, surviving is her second husband James(Malandy) Shollenberger, father of Zachary and Breanna. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, step-brothers and sisters, and her dog, Cloe. She was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Ochko; grandparents; father, William Main; step-father, Edward Themm, and special friend Jamey (Franklin) Maitland.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Cadillac Moose Lodge on October 25, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. Rev Michael Tuck officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
