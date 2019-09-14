GRAND RAPIDS — Margaret “Peggy‘ Norris passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 11, 2019 at Addington Place in Grand Rapids. She was 76.
Margaret “Peggy‘ was born the daughter of the late Robert MacPhail and Margaret (Lindsay) MacPhail on November 29, 1942 in Bay City, Michigan. She married James Mahlon Norris on November 29, 1942 in Bay City, Michigan. Peggy graduated from Bay City Central High School and received a Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University. She decided to become a stay-at-home mom after a brief time spent in elementary education.
One of Peggy’s favorite things to do was to attend her children’s sporting events. She was an avid fan of Michigan State and the Detroit Tigers. She enjoyed playing tennis, a game of bridge, reading and surrounding herself with her friends. Peggy cherished being with her family and creating memories at their Point Lookout cottage in Au Gres, Michigan. Jim would have said she was a professional shopper. She was a long-time member of both First and Second Presbyterian Churches in Saginaw, where she was a deacon and sang in the choir.
Peggy is survived by her two daughters and their families, Lindsay (Peder) Sorensen, and their family, Christian, Nicholas and Emma of Atlanta, Georgia; Margo (Rob) Snitzer, and their children, Mallory and Wyatt of Grand Rapids; sisters, Jean (David) Stine of Saginaw, Barb (Mike) Lumsden of Saginaw; sister-in-law, Dorothy Norris of Hemlock; and many other loving family members and friends.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, James Norris; and her parents, Robert and Margaret.
Honoring Peg’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family’s wishes. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.HoldshipFuneralHomes.com.
The family is being served by the Holdship Family of Funeral Homes and Cremation Services of McBain.
