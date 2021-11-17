Margaret Smock

Margaret Mae Smock, formerly of Evart, Michigan, died on November 14, 2021 at her home in Farmington Hills after a brief illness.
Margaret was born May 12, 1928 to Homer and Gladys Lambert in Flint, Michigan. The Lambert family split their time between Flint and Big Lake, near Sears, where her family operated a resort. Margaret graduated from Flint Northern High School in 1946, then moved to the Evart area, where she was employed by Bell Telephone as an operator. There she met George Smock, whom she married on October 27, 1948. George and Margaret raised three children, Ronald, Dianne and Michael. Margaret was active in the Evart Methodist Church and was a cub scout leader and 4-H leader. Her first love was to be a homemaker, but she also worked part-time at Davy and Co. as a bookkeeper.
After George retired in 1982 they moved to Bradenton, Florida, where they enjoyed their time square dancing with their fellow snowbird friends; Margaret loved to sew and made many beautiful square dancing dresses. After their grandchildren were born, they moved back to Michigan and made their home again in Evart in 1993. There they continued to enjoy camping, square dancing and attending their grandsons' soccer, band, football and hockey events until George passed away in 2006.
In 2007 Margaret moved to Farmington Hills and was involved in many activities at Faith Covenant Church, including the annual Lucia breakfast, Congregational Care committee, small groups, Hope and Healing, North American Japanese Outreach (NAJO) and Conversational English Classes (CEC) for Japanese expats in Southeast Michigan. She was well known at church for her love of the Lord, her friendly smile and her fashion sense.
Preceding Margaret in death were her parents, Homer and Gladys; husband George; sister Enid Huff; and daughter-in-law Donnette.
Surviving are sons Ron and Michael (Mary Kay); daughter Dianne (Randall Anderson); grandsons: Eric Smock (Danielle), Brian Smock (Troy Angrignon), Christopher Smock, Karl Anderson and Erik Anderson; great-grandchildren Rory and Ivy Smock; numerous dear nieces and nephews; devoted caregivers; and beloved friends.
Funeral services will be held at Faith Covenant Church in Farmington Hills on December 4, 2021. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. in the church lobby, with the memorial service at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery in Evart, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margaret's name to NAJO, care of Faith Covenant Church, 35415 W. Fourteen Mile Road, Farmington Hills, Michigan 48331.
