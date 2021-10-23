Marge (Smrekar) Witherspoon of Cadillac passed away Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021, at her home. She was 87. She was born on April 10, 1934 to Steve & Mary (Zakrajsek) Smrekar, in Harrietta, MI.
Marge graduated from Cadillac High School in 1952 and married Dean Witherspoon on October 10, 1959, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. After their marriage, they built their home in Cadillac, where they both lived out their remaining years, and raised their four children. Her favorite joy in the last 10 months had been the twin great-grandbabies, Olivia & Logan Scace--they lit up her world!
Marge's growing up days in Harrietta were short-lived. At the age of 7, fire destroyed the family homestead. After that, the family moved to Cadillac. Two years later, they moved out to the farm on the north end of town, and not long after they moved, fire took that house. They rebuilt on the same site, and Marge talked about how they slept in the garage as the house was being rebuilt.
Bean picking on her dad's farm was one of Marge's fondest memories during her younger years. She used to pick beans with her sister, Mary Lou, who acted as 'supervisor,' along with fellow bean pickers, cousins, Bill and Dutch Smrekar. Marge and Bill would take the horse and plow down the lane for a spin, and then Mary Lou and & Dutch would take their turn. She mentioned several times how she enjoyed bean picking with her sister and cousins a lot better than milking and chasing cows through the pastures.
As she got older, she enjoyed the family parties where polka music was played by her uncles, aunt, and sister, Mary Lou, on the accordions. Her biggest heartache was when her oldest sister, Lorraine, along with brother-in-law, Chuck, and niece, Judy, were killed in a car accident in California in 1956.
Marge loved tending to her vegetable garden and flowers each and every summer, canning all the goodies that she harvested. Marge and Dean spent many Saturday nights during their marriage attending different polka dances with her sister, Pat, and brother-in-law, Theron. Everyone knew Marge from her whistle - she'd whistle for her four kids to come in from playing outside, whistle at their sporting events, and whistled while she danced the polka.
Marge enjoyed bowling, completing her daily word search puzzles, and was an avid reader. After Dean's passing, she spent many nights attending her grandkids' football and soccer games. After the grandkids grew up, she continued attending the Cadillac Vikings' basketball and football games with her sister-in-law, Mitzie Witherspoon, and attended the girls' volleyball and basketball games, as well.
Her most treasured times were gathering with the Mattson clan for special parties, but especially attending the annual "Chummer Party" out at 'The Ranch.' She looked forward to her weekly Sunday visits from niece, Theresa (Mattson) Durga, and the occasional "conference calls" with nephews Chuck, Doug, Jimmer and niece, Darcy Mattson.
Marge is survived by her children: Ann (Dan) Wilkinson, Steve Witherspoon, Jan (Don) Watson, and Sandy Gulick. Her four grandchildren, Stephanie (Kyle) Scace, Aaron Wilkinson, Kelly Witherspoon and Patrick Wilkinson. Twin great-grandchildren, Olivia and Logan Scace. Sisters-in-law, Ella Telgenhoff, Emogene Boerma, and Mitzie Witherspoon. Marge also leaves behind her dear friends, Max and John Swanberg and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve & Mary Smrekar; husband, Dean; sisters: Lorraine (Sgt Charles) Gibbs, Mary Lou (Chum) Mattson, Patricia (Theron) Parker, and special niece, Judy Gibbs.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac at 11:00 AM. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Tails-A-Waggin' Veteran's Hunt in Marion, MI, or St. Ann Catholic Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.