Margie C. Rasho, age 90 of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Quiet Creek AFC Home in Falmouth. She was born on July 8, 1932 in Mesick, MI to John and Flossie (VanHook) Sawmiller.
Margie loved birds and flowers, she was an amazing woman with a huge heart and an even bigger sense of humor. She always made you laugh, and you never knew what was going to come out of her mouth. Margie loved being in the outdoors, whether it be hunting or fishing she was enjoying it. Her dear family meant the world to her.
She is survived by her grandchildren; Heather Westdorp, CJ (Jenny) Westdorp, Jennifer (Greg) Jennings, Scott (Leann) Mallow, Kerry Chalmers, Becky Harmening, and Jeremy VanKersen, 19 great-grandchildren, daughter in-law; Debbie Rasho, sister in-law; Patricia Sawmiller, a very special niece; Debbie Webber, and many other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; Robert Rasho, all three of her children; Dale Rasho, Cindy Westdorp, and Ann Holman, her parents; John H. and Flossie Sawmiller, three sisters; Velma Wright, Vickie Bauer, and twin sister Maggie King, her four brothers; Jess Carmean, Francis Sawmiller, Darvin Sawmiller, and John A. Sawmiller, grandson; Dale Allen Mallow, brother in-law; Willard Wright, and in-laws; Truman and Lillian Rasho.
The family would like to thank Matt and Tanya, and all the staff at Quiet Creek AFC Home for all you have done for grandma and the exceptional care that you gave her, she loved all of you.
No services are being held at this time. Burial will take place in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Traverse City. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed online at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
