Marguerite Y. Kinsey of Leroy passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 95.

Marguerite was born April 8, 1927 in Wayne, Michigan to Casimer and Theresa (Keahl) Sementkowski and they preceded her in death. On June 5, 1948 in Wayne she married Gilbert L. Kinsey and he also preceded her in death on May 23, 2010.

She was a member of Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. Marguerite enjoyed coloring, puzzles, spending time on her tablet and gardening.

She is survived by her daughter, Becky Parks of Leroy; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sister, Gerry Morris; brother, Richard Sementkowski and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marguerite was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Kinsey in 2000; a daughter, Cindy Garcia in 2021; a son-in-law, Donlad LaPointe in 2008; siblings: Jeanette Murphy, Carol Ashley, Phyllis Gentz and Joan Warblow.

The Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowksi as celebrant. Friends may meet the family Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with the Rosary being prayed at 6:30 PM. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Leroy.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"