Marguerite Y. Kinsey of Leroy passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 95.
Marguerite was born April 8, 1927 in Wayne, Michigan to Casimer and Theresa (Keahl) Sementkowski and they preceded her in death. On June 5, 1948 in Wayne she married Gilbert L. Kinsey and he also preceded her in death on May 23, 2010.
She was a member of Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. Marguerite enjoyed coloring, puzzles, spending time on her tablet and gardening.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky Parks of Leroy; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sister, Gerry Morris; brother, Richard Sementkowski and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marguerite was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Kinsey in 2000; a daughter, Cindy Garcia in 2021; a son-in-law, Donlad LaPointe in 2008; siblings: Jeanette Murphy, Carol Ashley, Phyllis Gentz and Joan Warblow.
The Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowksi as celebrant. Friends may meet the family Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with the Rosary being prayed at 6:30 PM. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Leroy.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
