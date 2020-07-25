LAKE CITY — Mari Ellen Eubank, of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 55.
Mari was born on September 14, 1964 to Jack and Mary Lou (Elenbaas) Beck in Cadillac, Michigan. In October 1996, Mari entered into marriage with Brett Eubank in Cadillac. The couple shared a special relationship and cherished spending time together. Mari and Brett liked to go camping with their family and friends or making special trips to the casino to win big. She could often be found helping him with his power washing business, which she greatly enjoyed.
Mari spent her career working as a material coordinator for the former Mercy Hospital and current Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for over 25 years, a job that she created many friendships at. Mari was very talented and liked to create different wreaths around the holidays with her husband that she sold throughout the community. In her spare time, she liked to spend time outdoors gardening her flowers around the yard. Her dog, Dudley was her special companion. She loved surrounding herself with her family, whether it was making trips to see her mother in Manton or spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Mari is survived by her loving husband of nearly 25 years, Brett Eubank of Lake City; daughter, Jacque (Jav Echevarria) Beck of Cedar Springs; step-children, Justin (Jennie) Eubank of Cadillac and Angie Eubank of Mattawan; grandchildren, Lydia Teed-Laraway and Nora Eubank; siblings, Jacque Head, Red Draper, Dawn Beck, Eddie (Sara) Edwards and Ellen Schwach; nieces and nephews, Aubry Lee, Ashley Lee, Jordan Johnson, Joe Johnson, Daniel Beck, Aaron Beck, and Liesel Beck; mother-in-law, Geri Eubank; and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Beck, and Mary Lou and Frank Kobel; brothers, Ron Beck and Steve Beck; and father-in-law, Paul Eubank.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
