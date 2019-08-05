FALMOUTH — Marian Beatrice Zinger, age 98 of Falmouth, passed away August 3, 2019 at the Quiet Creek AFC in Falmouth.
Marian was born June 17, 1921 in Jamestown to Wilbert and Anna (Baker) Hofstra and attended school in Jamestown through the eighth grade.
She was a War Bride; marrying Clinton Zinger December 16, 1941 in Wauseon, Ohio. They raised four children, Ronald, Carole, Sharon and Kathy.
Marian managed the Secretary of State office in Cadillac for many years and worked at Ebels Hardware in Falmouth until she was almost 90 years old. She was famous for her pie crust which she loved to make with her family and for many years she enjoyed her winter trips to California.
Marian is survived by her children and spouses Ronald (Nancy) Zinger, Carole (Larry) Barber, Kathy (Steve) Ebels and son in law Ken Lutke.
She was blessed with grandchildren: Malari (Dan) Swierenga, Susan (Mike) Yount, Sally (Eric) Baas, Andrew (Melissa) Ebels and Matthew (Tawnya) Ebels, step grandchildren: Matthew (Amy), Mark (Tamara) and Andrew Smith and great grandchildren: Branden, Abby and Connor Smith, Samuel and Cecily Swierenga, Madelyn, Maggie, Mabel, Elijah and Myra Yount, Olivia, Cameron and Emmitt Baas, Audrey (Caleb) Cnossen, Caleb and Keagan Strickland and Urijah and Peyton Ebels. She was also great great grandmother to Adelaine Lofton and one expected soon.
Also by brothers: Karl (Betty) Hofstra, Jack Hofstra, Al and Lee Hofstra, sister in law Elaine Zinger, and brothers in law John Dykstra and Elmer DeWeerd.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton in 1997, daughter, Sharon Lutke in 1989, her parents and many sister and brother in laws.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Prosper Christian Reformed Church with Rev. James Zinger officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Prosper Christian Reformed Church and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time.
Burial will take place at the Mount View Cemetery in McBain.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Church of Grace, 12761 Euclid Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
