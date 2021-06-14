Marian Ella Harrison of Cadillac passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 87. Marian was born on November 17, 1933 in Athens, Michigan to Elmer & Mildred (Cronkhite) Waterhouse.
Marian graduated from Athens High School. On June 1, 1957 in Athens, Michigan she married Jack L. Harrison and he preceded her in death on February 25, 1981.
In 1966 she moved to Cadillac and was employed at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac for 26 years. Marian was a very active member of Temple Hill Baptist Church for many years.
Survivors include her 2 sons: Larry (Teri) Harrison of Washington, Michigan and Lynn (Patricia) Harrison of Cadillac; daughter-in-law, Vicki Taylor of Minnesota; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Nancy Wedel of Fulton, Michigan and a brother-in-law, Carl Corless of Battle Creek, Michigan.
In addition to her parents and her husband Marian was preceded in death by 2 sons, Loren and Lynn Conrad Harrison; a brother, Bill Waterhouse and 2 sisters: Elizabeth Thrams and Virginia Corless.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac with Pastor Andy Brubaker officiating. Burial will be at North Fulton Cemetery in Kalamazoo County. Friends may meet the family Thursday from 10:00 AM until services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Hill Baptist Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.