Marian Louise Taylor of Cadillac passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Sunnyside Assisted Living Cadillac. She was 102.
Marian was born January 14, 1920 in Harrietta, Michigan to Ora and Angeline (Kidd) Snyder and they preceded her in death. On September 16, 1939 she married Robert L. Taylor and he preceded her in death in 1985.
She graduated from Mesick High School in 1938 and worked at various factories in town. Marian was a good homemaker and took excellent care of her family. She was a talented seamstress and always had a large garden. Marian enjoyed traveling around the United States. She was a member of Cadillac Revival Center and was active there.
Marian is survived by her daughter, Brenda Fox of Boon; son-in-law, Ronald Nicholas of Cadillac; grandchildren: Ronald (Kismet) Nicolas II, Cheryl (Al) Jawarski, Tim (Jayne) Nicholas, Sandra Fox, Russell Fox; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by; a daughter, Marilyn Kay Nicholas; an infant daughter, Erma Kay Taylor; grandchildren, April Austin and Richard Fox; great- grandson, Travis Austin; son-in-law, Earl Richard "Dick" Fox; two brothers and one sister.
A graveside service will take place 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County. Memorial contributions may be made to Cadillac Revival Center. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
