Marian Louise Taylor of Cadillac passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Sunnyside Assisted Living Cadillac. She was 102.

Marian was born January 14, 1920 in Harrietta, Michigan to Ora and Angeline (Kidd) Snyder and they preceded her in death. On September 16, 1939 she married Robert L. Taylor and he preceded her in death in 1985.

She graduated from Mesick High School in 1938 and worked at various factories in town. Marian was a good homemaker and took excellent care of her family. She was a talented seamstress and always had a large garden. Marian enjoyed traveling around the United States. She was a member of Cadillac Revival Center and was active there.

Marian is survived by her daughter, Brenda Fox of Boon; son-in-law, Ronald Nicholas of Cadillac; grandchildren: Ronald (Kismet) Nicolas II, Cheryl (Al) Jawarski, Tim (Jayne) Nicholas, Sandra Fox, Russell Fox; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by; a daughter, Marilyn Kay Nicholas; an infant daughter, Erma Kay Taylor; grandchildren, April Austin and Richard Fox; great- grandson, Travis Austin; son-in-law, Earl Richard "Dick" Fox; two brothers and one sister.

A graveside service will take place 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County. Memorial contributions may be made to Cadillac Revival Center. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.