Marian May Finnerty of Cadillac passed Tuesday away, January 24, 2023 at Cherry Grove Adult Foster Care. She was 84.
Marian was born June 26, 1938 in Cherry Grove Township, Wexford County, Michigan to Albion and Laura (Hodges) Strom.
In March of 1955, Marian met Robert Charles Finnerty. They were engaged in November of 1955 and were married the following year on June 23, 1956 at the parsonage of the First Covenant Church in Cadillac. They had two children together and were happily married for 62 years. She was a devoted wife and mother and dedicated her life to her family and home.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Tim) Haines; grandchildren: Lindsey Haines, Carrie (Bill) Benninger, Lacey Saxton, Melissa (Brian) Ransom, Megan Finnerty, Elise Finnerty, and Samantha (Michael) Keeler; several great-grandchildren; brothers: Pete (Virginia) Strom and Chuck (Beverly) Strom and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert in 2019; son, Steven C. Finnerty in 1991; siblings: Harold (Ellen) Strom, Leo (Beverly) Strom, and Albion Jr. (Dora Lynn) Strom, Frances (Leon) Bigelow and Bessie Strom, Anna (Bruce) (Pete) Nixon Hosmer.
The family would like to thank the ladies at Cherry Grove AFC for their loving care and support.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene with Mr. Gary Pullen officiating. Burial will be at Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
