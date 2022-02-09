Marian Stephenson
Memoriams

Marian McClain Stephenson passed away on January 16, 2022, in Deland, Florida, at age 100.

She was born in Cadillac on August 14, 1921, to Lewis Baker and Jennie Crane, whose parents had migrated from Canada, where they had settled after leaving Scotland and the Irish isles. She married Cecil ("Mac") McClain in 1940, and after he passed in 1966, she married Edward Stephenson in 1969.

Marian graduated from Cadillac Senior High School and worked for many years at Clark's Dime Store and as credit manager and supervisor of catalog sales at J. C. Penney. She and Edward were active members of the Cadillac Country Club and other local organizations. Marian also was an enthusiastic volunteer. She donated her time to the Alzheimer's Association, and she was awarded a special certificate for twenty-years of service by the community hospital in Deland, Florida, where she and Edward retired in 1986. She enjoyed reading and was fond of TV game shows (and University of Michigan football), as well as crossword and other puzzles. She was an active participant in a Deland bridge club until well into her 80s.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her son James L. McClain and his wife Chang; her granddaughters Anne and Kathryn and great-grandsons Kairo and Seneca, all of New York City and Brooklyn; a host of beloved nieces and nephews; and stepchildren and step-grandchildren.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a graveside memorial will be held this summer at Maple Hill Cemetery.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.