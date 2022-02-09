Marian Stephenson

Marian McClain Stephenson passed away on January 16, 2022, in Deland, Florida, at age 100.
She was born in Cadillac on August 14, 1921, to Lewis Baker and Jennie Crane, whose parents had migrated from Canada, where they had settled after leaving Scotland and the Irish isles. She married Cecil ("Mac") McClain in 1940, and after he passed in 1966, she married Edward Stephenson in 1969.
Marian graduated from Cadillac Senior High School and worked for many years at Clark's Dime Store and as credit manager and supervisor of catalog sales at J. C. Penney. She and Edward were active members of the Cadillac Country Club and other local organizations. Marian also was an enthusiastic volunteer. She donated her time to the Alzheimer's Association, and she was awarded a special certificate for twenty-years of service by the community hospital in Deland, Florida, where she and Edward retired in 1986. She enjoyed reading and was fond of TV game shows (and University of Michigan football), as well as crossword and other puzzles. She was an active participant in a Deland bridge club until well into her 80s.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son James L. McClain and his wife Chang; her granddaughters Anne and Kathryn and great-grandsons Kairo and Seneca, all of New York City and Brooklyn; a host of beloved nieces and nephews; and stepchildren and step-grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a graveside memorial will be held this summer at Maple Hill Cemetery.
